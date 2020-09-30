New civil rights marker to be unveiled during 15th Mobile St. Fest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The unveiling of a new civil rights marker will be one of the highlights of the 15th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival, which will be held Saturday.
The unveiling will happen at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Mobile and East 6th Streets.
It will honor the plaintiffs in a historic voting rights lawsuit filed in 1950.
Meanwhile, festival organizers say there will be some changes to this year’s event to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus.
First, live music is being replaced with the livestreaming of several civic engagement panels.
Food vendors will be allowed, but all food will be provided “drive-thru” style only.
And events will conclude with a first-ever, family drive-in movie night at the old compress building next to the African-American Military History Museum.
All events are scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
