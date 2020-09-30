Man charged with accessory in Hattiesburg coach murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Hattiesburg youth coach John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin was arrested Wednesday.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Kode Deveyon Rashad McNair, 21, was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Starkville just after 5 p.m.
McNair had an active arrest warrant for accessory after the fact of capital murder. He is being held in a county jail before being transferred to Forrest County.
Police found Tarvin dead on Jan. 3 after responding to a shooting at a home on Presley Drive around 11 p.m.
Tarvin served as a volunteer coach for Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation.
On Sept. 21, Hattiesburg police charged 44-year-old Eddie McNair with obstruction of justice in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
