Man, 36, killed in Hub City shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead Tuesday night.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified Willie Jermaine Walker, of Hattiesburg, as the victim.
Hattiesburg police responded to the shooting on Franklin Street around 11:15 p.m. HPD officials said officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound.
Walker was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Benedict said Walker’s body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Hattiesburg police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Details can be shared by calling HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
