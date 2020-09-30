LPD release information on motel murder investigation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held a news conference Wednesday to release more information on the deadly shooting that happened Monday night at a local motel.
According to Laurel police chief Tommy Cox, officers responded to the shooting at 1108 Ellisville Blvd., at the Budget Inn, around 11:18 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, 23-year-old Thiem L. Quinn, of Laurel, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by the EmServe Ambulance Service and was pronounced dead.
On Tuesday, at approximately 12:51 p.m., LPD, with help from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the two suspects involved in the shooting at 84 Big Lane Rd.
Steven R. Thornton Jr., 31, of Jones County was charged with one count of murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and Amanda Landrum Thornton, 31, of Ellisville, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
Cox mentioned that more charges could possibly come as the investigation is ongoing.
“The investigation is not over with. Further charges are possible at this time," Cox said.
LPD Lt. Michael Reaves talked about the efforts of the officers in the Criminal Investigation and Narcotics divisions while working on the case.
“In my 26 years here at LPD, I just want to state that the men and women we have in CID and Narcotics have done a great job, not only in this case but other cases that we have, as well,” said Reaves.
During the conference, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin spoke on rebuilding the working relationship between the sheriff’s department and the police in assisting one another in cases.
“We’re trying to build the relationship back between sheriff’s department and other agencies of wanting to help people, and this goes show that our investigators and our department, along with the City of Laurel Police Department, worked well together on this case, and we were able to come up with a resolution that nobody was hurt,” said Berlin.
Berlin also said there will be additional charges coming from the county’s side to other individuals that were involved with the murder.
Both suspects will have their initial court appearance in the Laurel Municipal Court on either Wednesday or Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, according to Cox.
Anyone that has information about this or any other case can contact LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
