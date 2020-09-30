$750k grant to help Hattiesburg Housing Authority rebuild affordable housing units

“We rebuilt two of the buildings, but that’s been several years since we’ve done that,” Mellard said. “Now we want to get started on doing demolishing and rebuilding all of the other units that were built back in the early ’40s. The units that were built back in 1942, there is no central heat and air. There’s a lot of amenities that they don’t have and with this project there will be lots of amenities and not just amenities in the units, but there will be computer lab stations, walking trails and so we’re really going to make this community even better.”