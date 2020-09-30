$750k grant to help Hattiesburg Housing Authority rebuild affordable housing units

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Housing Authority will be replacing more existing units at Briarfield Homes Apartments. Executive Director Judy Mellard says 12 units have been redeveloped and now they are moving to the second phase, which will replace 76 more affordable housing units.
“We rebuilt two of the buildings, but that’s been several years since we’ve done that,” Mellard said. “Now we want to get started on doing demolishing and rebuilding all of the other units that were built back in the early ’40s. The units that were built back in 1942, there is no central heat and air. There’s a lot of amenities that they don’t have and with this project there will be lots of amenities and not just amenities in the units, but there will be computer lab stations, walking trails and so we’re really going to make this community even better.”
Mellard says the project will cost $13.5 million. To help fund the project, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and BancorpSouth Bank sponsored and awarded a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program grant to the housing authority.
“We’re very pleased to have a chance to work with them,” Hattiesburg Market President of BancorpSouth Bank Grant Walker said. “You know it’s true that our local headquarters here are also downtown, and so anytime, we like to see any piece of the community thrive and do well, but particularly when there’s a chance to work with an entity and there’s a successful project going on, on the eastside of Hattiesburg, it pleases us to be part of it.”
The Hattiesburg Housing Authority expects to begin demolishing a portion the older units' spring of 2021. Mellard says no family will be displaced during the rebuilding process.
“We appreciate the good work that the Hattiesburg Housing Authority is doing in providing decent, safe, affordable housing to eligible low-income families and the disabled and elderly here in our community,” Walker said.
Mellard says they expect to complete the project by spring of 2022.
