HFD gets 100 smoke detectors from Hattiesburg business

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local business is helping Hattiesburg firefighters save lives during the upcoming Fire Prevention Week.
Clyde Bryant, owner/agent at State Farm Insurance on Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg, donated 100 smoke detectors and additional fire prevention literature to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Wednesday.
They will be given out, free of charge, next Monday morning beginning at 9 a.m. at Hattiesburg Fire Station Number One.
The American Red Cross will also be assisting in that effort.
“If we can save one life as a result of these smoke detectors, or one injury as a result of these smoke alarms, then mission accomplished,” said Bryant.
“Anytime that anyone goes the extra mile to help us out here in the city of Hattiesburg, we really appreciate it, so we thank Mr. Bryant for stepping up and bringing us these detectors,” said Sherrocko Stewart, chief of the Hattiesburg Fire Department.
Fire prevention week runs from Oct. 4-10.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.