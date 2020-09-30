Groundbreaking held for Laurel’s new “Gateway”

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Laurel on Wednesday for the long-awaited Leontyne Price Boulevard “Gateway” Project.
State and city leaders were in attendance along with the public.
The $3.6 million project is being paid for mostly by federal funds being administered by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The grant will cover 80% of the project while the city of Laurel will pay the remaining 20%.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says it’s a great day for the city.
“Long time coming. This is going to be a great addition to the city," Magee said. "This is going to be a great gateway into downtown Laurel, where so much is happening. It makes me feel like a sense of accomplishment because it’s been a while.”
“We’ve talked about it for a long time, people have wondered if it ever going to happen, today it shows that it’s happening,” Magee added.
Plans call for improvements from Interstate 59 down Leontyne Price Boulevard, which was formerly named Beacon Street, all the way to downtown.
It will feature new lighting, landscaped medians and a roundabout.
The improvements are meant to spur economic development to the area.
