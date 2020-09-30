Chilly this morning, but this afternoon will be warm and sunny

We’re starting off this morning clear and cool temperatures in the upper 40s! You may need a light jacket this morning but, we’ll warm up quickly, so you won’t need it past 10 a.m. Skies will be sunny this afternoon with highs into the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening with overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.
Tomorrow will be warmer with highs into the low 80s under sunny skies.
A reinforcing cold front will arrive on Friday. That will bump our highs back down into the low 70s on Friday. Lows Saturday morning will fall into the upper 40s.
This weekend will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Next week is looking dry and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.