Additional arrests resulting from Project EJECT raids announced

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department released more names and charges that resulted from Project EJECT raids.
Project EJECT is an inter-agency initiative aimed at stopping drug-related and violent crimes.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced Tuesday the arrest of several individuals and the seizure of drugs and guns during raids in the Hattiesburg area.
The raids were connected to the federal indictments of seven men in Hattiesburg and Forrest County.
On Wednesday, Hattiesburg police released the identities and charges of five additional suspects who were arrested by Metro Narcotics with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
While executing a search warrant at the home of Georgio Scott on Brantley Drive in the Rawls Springs community Tuesday morning, authorities arrested 19-year-old Tyrell Harris, 19-year-old Jarell Wheeler, 19-year-old Kuderrious Gaddis and a 17-year-old juvenile, all from Hattiesburg. The task force also seized more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 500 ecstasy tablets, 350 Xanax, 100 grams of marijuana and four firearms.
Scott was previously federally indicted for being a felon in possession of ammunition under Project EJECT. After the raid, he was also charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of aggravated trafficking, four counts of possession of a weapon by convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Harris, Wheeler, Gaddis and the juvenile were each charged with possession of controlled substance (marijuana), trafficking controlled substance (MDMA) and possession of controlled substance (Xanax).
The task force also arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Brown, of Hattiesburg, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 43-year-old Jessie Bradley, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on a a warrant for sale of a controlled substance.
