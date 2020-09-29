6-year-old killed in Warren Co. house fire

The fire sparked around 1 a.m. at a home on Halls Ferry Road. (Source: WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant | September 29, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 3:42 PM

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A child was killed in a house fire in Warren County on Tuesday morning.

Kealen Andrew
Kealen Andrew (Source: Larry Walker)

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says two people were able to escape the building. Two deputies and a neighbor tried to rush in and save the child who was trapped inside, but were unable to.

Warren County Coroner Doug Husky identified the child as 6-year-old Kealen Andrew.

Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

