6-year-old killed in Warren Co. house fire

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A child was killed in a house fire in Warren County on Tuesday morning.
The fire sparked around 1 a.m. at a home on Halls Ferry Road.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says two people were able to escape the building. Two deputies and a neighbor tried to rush in and save the child who was trapped inside, but were unable to.
Warren County Coroner Doug Husky identified the child as 6-year-old Kealen Andrew.
Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
