WEATHER: Sunny skies today, expect low winds

We started off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds will hang around through late morning before clearing out around lunchtime. This afternoon will be beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Winds will be a little breezy today, out of the NW between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening with overnight lows will be in the low 50s.
Wednesday morning will definitely be cool with morning lows in the low 50s! Highs will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies.
We’ll warm up some on Thursday before another shot of cooler air arrives on Friday. This weekend will be great with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.
