Forrest County Sheriff’s Office: Two suspects wanted for burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for two suspects in an ongoing burglary investigation.
26-year-old Trevor Michael Smith, of Poplarville, is facing a charge of burglary of a nonresidential building.
Smith is believed to be in Pearl River County or on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
After receiving several tips from the community, deputies have also issued a warrant for Savannah Ladner, 32, of Poplarville. Deputies say surveillance photos show Ladner was with Smith during the burglary.
Ladner is also believed to be same areas.
Deputies say was driving a gold Chevrolet 1500 extended cab pickup truck with damage on the right side during the burglary.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ladner or Smith, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office here or (601) 544-7800 immediately.
