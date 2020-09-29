Two arrested by Laurel police, charged with murder and accessory

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people arrested by the Laurel Police Department are booked in the Jones County Jail and charged with murder and accessory to murder.
Steven Thornton, 31, and Amanda Landrum, 31, were booked into the jail Tuesday afternoon.
Thornton was charged with murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Landrum was charged with accessory to murder.
WDAM reached out to the Laurel Police Department for information, but Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox declined to comment on the arrests.
Cox said the department plans to hold a news conference on the arrests Wednesday.
