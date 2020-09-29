Mississippi seeks to dismiss lawsuit on elections amid COVID

Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch, rubs hand sanitizer on her hands after voting in the party presidential primary in Ridgeland, Miss., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Polling locations are providing hand sanitizers for voters to use as a cautionary measure in light of the coronavirus health concern nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press | September 29, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 9:24 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Top officials in Mississippi are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to remove some limitations from the state’s absentee voting process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed court papers Friday.

They responded to voting-rights groups that represent Mississippi residents with health conditions that could make in-person voting risky because of COVID-19.

Watson and Fitch did not deny that the pandemic is causing health risks. But, the two Republicans repeatedly denied plaintiffs' other claims about Mississippi’s absentee voting laws creating unconstitutional burdens for some people.