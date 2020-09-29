Miss. House candidate bonds out after second arrest in less than a month

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi House of Representatives candidate who was arrested for the second time in less than a month has bonded out of jail.
David Morgan, 49, made his initial appearance Monday afternoon in Forrest County Justice Court for a felony charge of tampering with a witness.
An additional $2,000 was added onto his initial $30,000 bond for one count of cyberstalking. Morgan was arrested on the cyberstalking charge Aug. 31.
The judge also ordered Morgan to have no further contact with the witness.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.
Morgan is a candidate in a special election to fill the House District 87 seat on Nov. 3. District 87 covers parts of Forrest and Lamar counties.
Secretary of State Michael Watson confirmed to WDAM after Morgan’s first arrest that he was still a candidate in the election.
Matthew Conoly and Joseph “Bubba” Tubb also qualified as candidates for the special election.
The seat became vacant after the March 31 resignation of William Andrews III, who won the district in a general election on Nov. 5, 2019.
