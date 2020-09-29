Laurel street projects wrapping up

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee announced that a few street projects that have seen delays are now beginning to wrap up.
5th Avenue is having a complete makeover as crews install new water and sewer lines before paving gets underway.
That construction is taking place from Central Avenue downtown to the city limits and should be finished by the end of December.
Meanwhile, 13th Avenue is having similar work being done which is expected to be completed by November.
The mayor says he’s thankful to the public for their patience while the work is being done.
“You know, one thing that we find, and it’s like building a house or repairing houses, after you dig into the ground, you don’t know what you’re going to find. So we find things that we were not expecting, so it’s taking a little longer. The rain keeps them from working sometimes,” Magee said. “We’re probably about a month off schedule, but we are getting there and everybody will be happy.”
The projects will include new drainage and sidewalks in some areas along with elevated crosswalks at the intersections.
