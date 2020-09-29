Hattiesburg Zoo to hold Zoo Boo and Lights of the Wild

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is planning to host its annual Zoo Boo and Lights of the Wild events this year.
Social distancing and masks will be required for both events.
There will be a limited number of tickets available each night of Zoo Boo to ensure proper social distancing, those will be on sale soon.
Management say they are excited they are able to have this for visitors.
“It’ll be a lot of fun, a lot of opportunities for people to get out in the open air with their children," said Hattiesburg Convention Commission executive director Rick Taylor. "Masks are required for zoo boo. Everyone can really enjoy themselves.”
Zoo Boo will be Oct. 23-30 from 5:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Lights of the Wild will begin in December.
