Hattiesburg Clinic’s Purvis Physical Therapy celebrates 15 years of operation

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Physical Therapy was the first satellite physical therapy clinic offered by the Hattiesburg Clinic outside of its central location. It’s now in its 15th year of service to the community.
“It was a big step back then," said physical therapist and clinic manager Jason Helton.
Helton says his team strives to offer the best services they can for patients across the Pine Belt.
“There’s just three of us here in a small clinic making a huge impact on the patients in the Pine Belt and all over," Helton said. "We see patients from Forrest County, Pearl River County, people have come from Marion County. Because of the location, we serve a rural population around us.”
Helton says the clinic is always looking to stay up to date on the latest sciences and information related to physical therapy and hopes to continue the practice in the future.
“We’re always looking to engage in the correct continuation," Helton said. "We must have 30 hours every two years. We do focus a lot on continuing education so that we can provide our patients with the best and greatest.”
The clinic provides care for sports medicine and orthopedic injury recovery for local athletes, as well as therapeutic exercises, training in activities of daily living, and a range of motion exercises.
