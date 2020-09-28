WEATHER: Highs to reach mid 80s, expect a cold front later this week

We started off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Clouds will hang around for a good bit of the day. Our Fall cold front will move though later this afternoon, bringing us a line of storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Temps will fall into the 60s this evening with overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow is going to feel amazing! Highs will only be in the low 70s with a nice northwest wind between 6 to 12 mph.
Wednesday morning will definitely be cool with morning lows in the low 50s!! Highs will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies.
We’ll warm up some on Thursday before another shot of cooler air arrives on Friday. This weekend will be great with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.