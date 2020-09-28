Poll workers needed around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Nov. 3 election get closer, poll workers are needed around the Pine Belt to ensure smooth operations on Election Day.
Jones County Election Commissioner Ken Reynolds breaks down what you need to do to be a poll worker.
“You have to be a registered voter, you have to be 18 years of age and you have to live in the county in which you want to work in,” Reynolds said.
In Perry County, Circuit Clerk Christy Mayo explains the personal protective equipment poll workers will have to protect against COVID-19.
“They are going to have what we call a protective shield that is going to be placed on their 6-foot tables," Mayo said. "It is going to be plexiglass. It is going to keep them from [being] really face-to-face with the voters and keep the voters safe as well. They are going to have disposable pens that they can sign in with then after that they can dispose of them.”
When going to vote this year, guidelines are already in place to help fight against the virus.
“We’re going to go by the 6-foot guidelines as far as the voters, and we are not going to let no more in the precincts than we can handle within the 6-foot, and they are going to have sanitizers,” Mayo said.
Gloves and masks will also be available for voters.
If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, you can contact your local circuit clerk for more information.
