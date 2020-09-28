Pine Belt Prep Football-Week IV-Roundup IV

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) _ For a second consecutive Friday night, Petal High School took to the highway to face a top-shelf foe.
And for the second consecutive week, the Panthers saw a significant early lead turn into an agonizingly close loss.
A 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Allen Follis to senior Jeremiah Robinson with around 3 minutes to play pulled Petal within three points of host Pearl High School on the Region 3-6A opener for both teams.
But the Pirates were able to run out the game clock and preserve a 42-39 victory.
Pearl led early in the see-saw of a game, leading 14-7 after the first quarter.
Petal scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 24-14 lead into halftime.
Then, it was Pearl’s turn, as the Pirates ran off 21 consecutive points to lead 35-24 in the fourth quarter.
Jackson found senior Jonathan Harris for a 16-yard touchdown then ran for the 2-point conversion to get the Panthers within 35-32 with six minutes left to play.
But the Pirates (1-3, 1-0 Region 3-6A) converted a third-and-7 at their 35 into a 65-yard touchdown pass to junior Alex Spires to push the lead back 42-32
Jackson’s fourth TD pass of the game got the Panthers within striking distance, but the Panthers could get no closer.
Jackson completed 17-of-28 passes for 287 yards. He also scored on a 6-yard run and later ran in a 2-point conversion.
In addition to his 30-yarder to Roberts, Jackson threw two scoring passes to Harris and a fourth to junior Blake Roberts,
Robinson had 81 yards rushing on 16 carries and caught two passes for 70 yards. Harris had five catches for 83 yards, including touchdown catches of 30 yards and 16 yards.
Roberts came down with three catches for 82 yards, including a 36-yard score. Senior Micah Cherry had six catches for 47 yards.
Junior Nate Jones kicked four extra points and a 25-yard field goal.
Petal (2-2, 0-1 Region 3-6A) will host archrival Oak Grove High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors (3-0, 1-0) opened region play with a 59-27 win over George County High School Friday.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ PCS senior running back Marquis Crosby posted his fifth consecutive game with at least 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns Friday to help the Bobcats past the Cougars.
Crosby ran for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries Friday. Crosby has run for 1,465 yards and 16 yards in six games.
PCS piled up 428 yards total offense, including 341 yards rushing.
Senior Jackson Pecunia ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on six carries, while senior Cameron Shaw had 25 yards and a score on two carries. Junior Damion Gooden had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Bobcats.
Sophomore Ian Randolph made his first start in place of injured starter Collin Necaise, and completed all four of his pass attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also had 14 yards rushing and a touchdown on three carries.
Senior Tripp Morris came down with a 56-yard touchdown catch.
The Cougars had trouble mounting a consistent offense, managing just 172 yards total offense.
Junior quarterback Kris Ginn ran for 31 yards and a score on five carries. He also completed 7-of-`12 passes for 86 yards and a score.
Senior Robert Johnson caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 66 yards on two carries.
Sophomore Preston Sauls scored on a touchdown run and senior Trey Stringer had two catches for 33 yards.
PCS (5-1) will travel to Amite, La., to take on Oak Forest Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Yellowjackets (0-3) lost 42-27 Friday to Hartfield Academy.
Columbia Academy (0-6) will host Lamar School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Raiders (3-2) topped Simpson Academy 43-7.
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rebels never trailed Friday, but needed a 20-8 fourth quarter to lock down the Region 1-4A victory over the Wildcats (1-3, 1-2).
Richton (1-1, 1-1) will step outside region play to host Wayne Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (4-2) defeated Bowling Green High School 41-12 Friday.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Chandler Pittman accounted for seven touchdowns Friday as the Trojans handed the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Pittman completed 14-of-21 passes for 191 yards and four scores and rushed 12 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
The Trojans broke the game open in the second quarter, expanding a 6-0 lead to 33-0 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Magee led 54-8.
Senior Xavier Franks had eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, whole senior Cayden Bridges had five catches for 64 yards and two scores. Junior Jaylen Floyd had two catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Back-up quarterback Thomas Dyess completed 2-of-4 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Magee (2-0) will open Region 8-3A play when it travels to Seminary High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (1-2) dropped a 19-13 decision Friday to Purvis High School.
