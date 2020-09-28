Pine Belt Prep Football-Week IV-Roundup III

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Robert Henry ran for four touchdowns and threw for a fifth as Lumberton High School handed Sebastopol High School its first loss of the season, 38-15.
Henry ran for 211 yards on 23 carries, including touchdown runs of 42 yards, 31 yards, 5 yards and 2 yards. He also ran for a 2-point conversion.
Henry completed 3-of-9 passes for 45 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Senior K’nylan Willis caught two passes for 45 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown.
Senior Trevon Jessie rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, while Shavonte Toney ran for 84 yards on 14 carries.
All told, the Panthers rushed for 376n yards and five touchdowns on 51 carries against the Bobcats (4-1, 1-1 Region 4-1A).
Sebastopol scored once in each half. Jahiem Johnson returned an interception for the first score, while David Williams scored on a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Williams led the Bobcats with 68 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Sebastopol managed just 195 yards total offense.
Lumberton (3-1, 2-0 Region 4-1A) I scheduled to host Sacred Heart High School (0-3,0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders had to forfeit a pair of games while quarantining from COVID-19.
BAY St. LOUIS, Miss. (WDAM) _ A trio of Hornets topped 100 yards rushing as Poplarville ran past the Rock-a-chaws to pick up its first win of the season.
Senior Gregory Swann led the way with 133 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Junior Tyron Johnson ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries, while junior D.J. Richardson added 118 yards on 18 carries.
Junior place-kicker Zach Carpenter connected on 3-of-4, extra-point attempts.
The Hornets (1-2) open Region 7-4A play at 7 p.m. Friday when they welcome Forrest County Agricultural High School. The Aggies (1-2) topped Northeast Jones High School Friday 31-8.
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pirates ran the ball fairly effectively against the Red Devils, but extra points cost Mt. Olive dearly.
Junior Quandarius Hubbard rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, junior Javeon Gordon added 84 yards and a score on just six carries and junior Marcus Baggett went for 84 yards on 19 carries.
The Pirates (0-3, 0-2 Region 4-1A) will host Leake County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Gators (0-4, 0-2) lost 33-8 Friday to J.Z. George High School.
The Red Devils (2-2, 2-1) will welcome Resurrection Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (4-0, 3-0) picked up a forfeit victory last week from Sacred Heart High School.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wildcats jumped out to a 28-0 lead and wrapped up the game’s scoring with a 10-point second quarter to top its cross-Marion County rival.
The Eagles (0-4) will visit New Augusta at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Perry Central High School (0-3).
Columbia (4-0) will open Region 8-3A play at 7 p.m. Friday when Tylertown High School visits. The Chiefs (1-3) picked up their first win of the season Friday with a 32-21 victory at St. Martin High School.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.