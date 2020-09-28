Pine Belt Prep Football-Week IV-Roundup II

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Oak Grove High School scoring machine continued its roll right on into Region 3-6A play.
Junior quarterback Kabe Barnett threw for five touchdowns Friday, including three to junior Tyrell Pollard, as the Warriors eventually pulled away from George County High School 59-24.
In three games, Oak Grove has scored no fewer than 57 points and is averaging 60 points a game.
Senior running backs Courtland Harris and Eugene Newell Jr. combined for 182 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Harris ran for 110 yards on 16 carries and also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass. Newell had 80 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Pollard grabbed six passes for 116 yards, including touchdown catches of 25 yards, 28 yards and 32 yards.
Senior Travion Moore hauled in a 9-yard scoring pass, while senior Trey Lott scored on a short TD run.
The Rebels more than kept pace for a half.
Senior Michael Owens put the Warriors up 3-0 with a 22-yard field goal, but George County grabbed a 7-3 lead on M.J. Daniels' 67-yard run.
Newell’s 8-yard run gave Oak Grove a 10-7 lead, but junior Trent Howell put the Rebels up 14-10 after one quarter on a 7-yard run.
A pair of Barnett touchdown passes lifted the Warriors into a 24-14 lead before senior Jase Pater’s 39-yard field goal drew George County within a score at halftime.
But Barnett threw three scoring passes, two to Pollard, to push the lead to 45-17, and Oak Grove outscored George County 14-7 in the final quarter on scoring runs by Newell and Lott.
The Rebels (0-3, 0-1 Region 4-6A) will welcome Brandon High School to Lucedale at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0), who picked up a region win when Terry High School had to forfeit Friday’s scheduled opener, topped Gulfport High School 20-13 in a hastily-arranged game.
The Warriors (3-0, 1-0) will head across Forrest County to visit archrival Petal High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (2-2, 0-1) had to swallow a tough loss for a second, consecutive week, falling 42-39 Friday at Pearl High School.
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior running back Jeff Pittman rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns Friday to help rally the Mississippi High School Activities Association defending Class 2A champions past the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools powerhouse.
After going up 21-0, Taylorsville found itself trailing 37-35 heading into the final period. But the Tartars outscored Jackson Prep 14-0 in the fourth quarter to hand the Patriots (3-1) their first loss of the season.
Senior quarterback Ty Keyes completed 18-of-24 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior Tyrese Keyes caught eight passes for 206 yards, including a 90-yard score. Senior Arterious Miller grabbed three passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tartars (3-0) will open Region 5-2A play, hosting archrival Bay Springs High School (1-2).
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jaguars took a big step toward the postseason by taking down the Buccaneers Friday in 4A=District 3 play.
Junior quarterback Stone Ross rushed for 66 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries.
Junior Davion Woulard ran for 128 yards on 15 carries, senior Cross Kittrell added 78 yards on 17 carries and junior Colin Trigg had 43 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
The Jaguars (4-2, 1-0) will visit Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (1-1) defeated Salem High School in Tylertown Friday 36-12 to open Region 4-1A play.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.