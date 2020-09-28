Main Street Books’ Wildflower Market to showcase area artists

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Main Street Books has supported local authors and writers for the last 18 years, but now, it’s looking to expand that support into the artistic community.
“For a long time, I’ve been looking to diversify," said Main Street Books owner Diane Shepherd. "When I say diversify, I’ve just had this desire to support not only local authors, but also local artists, potters and craftsmen.”
The Wildflower Market will be in honor of shop owner Diane Shepherd’s sister, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2005.
“I really want to let this kind of be a tribute to her and her memory because, she would have loved this," Shepherd said. "She would be right up in the middle of this. She loved the outdoors, she loved to paint, she loved to hunt arrow heads, she loved flowers. She would just be all up in the middle of this, she was really creative herself.”
Shoppers can buy pottery, stain glass and pretty much anything handmade from artists throughout the Pine Belt. Shepherd says this will be a great opportunity for the community to shop local.
“If our independent businesses are going to stay in business, our community has to come and shop and eat local," Shepherd said. "People that have an independent business don’t do it because they have too, they do it because they want too, and they want to give something back to the community. The community has got to support the independent businesses.”
Market doors open at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. It will be open every Wednesday through Saturday.
There are currently seven vendors participating in the market.
The market will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines.
If you would like more information about how you can set up a booth in the market, go to the Main Street Books website or call the store at 601-584-6960.
