Hattiesburg man arrested on felony weapon and drug charges

By Jalen Dogan | September 28, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 9:52 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police arrested a man on felony weapon and drug charges over the weekend.

Christopher McGee, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested after a traffic stop around South 16th Avenue and Camp Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

He was charged with possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with an enhancement for a firearm.

He also had three active misdemeanor warrants on him for simple assault, malicious mischief, and domestic violence-simple.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

