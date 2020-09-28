Hattiesburg man arrested on felony weapon and drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police arrested a man on felony weapon and drug charges over the weekend.
Christopher McGee, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested after a traffic stop around South 16th Avenue and Camp Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
He was charged with possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with an enhancement for a firearm.
He also had three active misdemeanor warrants on him for simple assault, malicious mischief, and domestic violence-simple.
He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
