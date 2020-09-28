Accused vehicle thief arrested after chase through woods

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man authorities say was spotted driving a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon was arrested after leading deputies on a foot chase through the woods in Laurel.
Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started after a deputy stopped the vehicle on Interstate 59 at the 16th Avenue exit.
After the stolen vehicle stopped, the driver, identified as Justin Hughes, reportedly got out and darted into the woods near Grandview Drive.
Jones County deputies worked with Laurel police officers to secure a perimeter around the area.
Hughes was later found in the woods across from Laurel Middle School and arrested. He has been charged with stealing a vehicle, and officials said more charges are possible.
