Pine Belt Prep Football-Week IV-Roundup I

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - West Marion High School figured it would have its figurative hands full Friday night when the football team that put up 71 points in its last outing paid a call.
Instead, it was the Trojans who had the scoreboard spinning, early and often.
West Marion crossed the goal line five times in the first quarter then went up 46-6 at halftime before pocketing a 59-26 victory over Vancleave High School in the final tune-up before Region8-3A play begins.
Senior Jartavious Martin piled up 241 total yards and three touchdowns on just nine offensive touches and scored a fourth touchdown on a 15-yard fumble return, all in the first half.
Senior quarterback Jaylen Duncan hit 10-of-11 passes for 169 yards and three touch downs, including an 18-yarder to Martin, He also teamed with junior Larry Magee on a 77-yard score and senior Qavonte Swanigan on a 13-yard touchdown.
Senior Octavious Harvey, who rushed for 102 yards on just six carries, opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown run.
Martin made it 13-0 after a 58-yard scoring run, and the lead expanded to 19-0 on the long, Duncan-Magee connection.
Martin then picked up a Bulldog fumble and returned it for a score, followed by his 57-yard touchdown run.
After the first quarter, West Marion led 33-0.
Duncan opened the second quarter by finding Martin with an 18-yard scoring pass and a 39-0 lead before Vancleave (2-2) scored on a 13-yard run by senior Christian Mikell.
The Trojans closed the first half on Duncan’s scoring strike to Swanigan, then opened the second-half scoring on an 11-yard run by sophomore JaKaden Mark.
Junior Dylan Bilbo sped 63 yards for a Vancleave touchdown, but Magee answered with a 66-yard scoring run on his only carry of the night.
The Bulldogs scored two times in the final quarter, first on a 6-yard run by sophomore John Peterson and then on a 9-yard run by Brady Dowdy.
Swanigan, who had five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, handled place-kicking duties for the first time this season, making 5-of-8 extra points with one blocked.
Mark finished with 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while Magee caught three passes for 72 yards and a score.
The Trojans (3-1) will open Region 8-A play at 7 p.m. Friday when they visit Jefferson Davis County High School in Bassfield. The Jaguars (3-1) rocked Mendenhall High School 46-12 Friday.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Tigers scored a trio of touchdowns late in the second quarter for all the points they would need to open Region 4-5A play with a win over the War Eagles at D.I. Patrick Stadium.
Senior Jaquez Andrews ran for a pair of touchdowns and senior quarterback Jordan Willis found senior Jermel Ford with a 57-yard touchdown pass to erase a 3-0 lead Wayne County had held since the first quarter.
Andrews scored on a 2-yard run to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead.
Wayne County botched the ensuing kickoff, with Hattiesburg recovering. That set up Andrews' second TD run, this one from 14 yards.
An interception by sophomore Makel Jones had the Tigers in business near midfield again, and Hattiesburg cashed in on the Willis-to-Ford touchdown.
Senior Nathan Busby had given the War Eagles 3-0 lead on a 29-yard field goal, but Wayne County would not score again until a 5-yard run by senior Kelnevius Walley in the second half cut the deficit to 18-10.
The War Eagles managed just 140 yards total offense against Hattiesburg.
The Tigers added a late safety to round out the scoring.
The War Eagles (1-3, 0-1 Region 4-5A) will remain on the road in region play, heading to Carriere to take on Pearl River Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Blue Devils lost 37-8 Pascagoula High School Friday.
The Tigers (3-1, 1-0) also will hit the road for region play, visiting Pascagoula High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (2-2) downed Pearl River Central High School 37-8 Friday.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blue Devils were limited to less than 200 yards offense by the Panthers' defense Friday night.
Pascagoula sophomore quarterback Keilon Parnell pretty did the rest.
Parnell rushed for 200 yards on 16 carries, including touchdown runs of 70 yards and 20 yards.
He also completed 4-of-10 passes for 26 yards, including an 18-yard TD toss to senior Jaylan Thompson.
Senior Antonio Sandford scored on a 1-yard run, while senior Kayvon Barnes ran for 58 yards on eight carries.
Junior linebacker Kanye Jackson returned a PRC fumble 71 yards for a score for Pascagoula (2-2, 1-0 Region 4-5A), while senior place-kicker Dreyden Russell kicked a 32-yard field goal and 4-of-5 extra points.
The Blue Devils, who were held to 197 yards total offense, saw senior fullback Tyler Herring rush for 102 yards and touchdown on 22 carries.
PRC (2-2, 0-1) will welcome Wayne County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The War Eagles (1-3, 0-1) dropped a 20-10 Region 4-5A decision at Hattiesburg High School Friday.
