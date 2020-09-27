Junior Auxiliary helps USM’s Children’s Center with landscape makeover

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg partnered with The Children’s Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi to help give the building a landscape makeover.
The project includes a complete landscape makeover at the front entrance of the building. New mulch was put down and children painted rocks to lay outside to help beautify the new garden Sunday afternoon.
The Children’s Center for Communication and Development is a nonprofit organization that services children with disabilities from birth to 5 years old. The center provides early intervention therapies like speech, physical and occupational therapies.
“What we did was invited our typically developing peers in Junior Auxiliary, their children to come and join us in our teletherapy session on zoom," said Sarah Myers, director of the Children’s Center. “And so we played together virtually and we painted some stones and we’re excited today. We’re going to upgrade our flower bed at The Children’s Center and we are going to place those painted stones in honor of all of our friends.”
The Children’s Center relies on the community and if you would like to donate to the center you can go to visit here.
