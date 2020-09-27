Jones County Sheriff’s Department approved for new Tasers

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After spending the month of August testing the Taser 7, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is now moving forward and getting new Tasers.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors approved the department’s request of purchasing the less-lethal weapons, which will cost a total of $14,440, according to CAO & Board Attorney Danielle Ashley.
“The new Tasers is a step forward in the new generation,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Taser all the time upgrading their stuff including their body cameras and car cameras and even the Tasers and we were fortunate enough to be able to demonstrate the new Taser 7 and I feel like it’s going to be a great asset to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.”
Berlin says the Taser 7 is an upgrade from the older Tasers, which he says they’ve had for about seven years. He says they will be purchasing 20 new Tasers.
