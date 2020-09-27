Beautification Lawn Project to start for Jones County Courthouse

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors is looking into removing two magnolia trees outside the Jones County Courthouse.
It’s all part of their beautification lawn project, which according to supervisors, will improve the exterior look of the courthouse.
“We’re looking to just improve the look of it, but also to keep people from walking on the lawn part or where we hope that grass can grow,” said Jones County CAO & Board Attorney Danielle Ashley. “So, we’re looking at maybe building a retaining wall or some sort of structure that keeps people from walking on the grass and also maybe try to look at the sidewalks to improve that for the safety of the community.”
Since the building is a historical landmark, Ashley says they will first have to submit a notice of intent form to the Mississippi Department of Archives & History. If approved, the supervisors will have community service assist in removing the trees.
