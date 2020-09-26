Suspect accused of hitting Jones Co. deputy with vehicle arrested

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of injuring a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy turned himself in Saturday.
Demetrius Omar Nabors, 26, surrendered himself at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. Nabors was wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Nabors injured a deputy during a “violent vehicular assault” during an overnight traffic stop on Sharon-Sandersville Road on Sept. 20.
Nabors fled the scene and later crashed and abandoned his vehicle.
The deputy was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center and released.
