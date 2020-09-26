Senate candidate Mike Espy makes campaign stops in Hattiesburg, Laurel

“Our ideas of Mississippi is just 180 degree different. Seems to me that she believes in the old Mississippi going back to the days of yore and I’m someone that wants to push us forward into the third decade of the 21st century,” Espy said. “A diverse state, an inclusive state, a state where everyone matters, and I’m not going to be putting on any rebel cap and hold up any rebel gun like she did and saying that’s the best of Mississippi history, it’s not.”