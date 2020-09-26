Recreation space for people sensory sensitivities, social deficits opens in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Social Club in Laurel held its grand opening Saturday.
It’s a nonprofit community outreach center for people of all ages with sensory sensitivities and social deficits.
Inside are tons of activities for inclusive recreation for children and adults.
Founder Crystal Phillips explains how it all came about.
“The Social Club idea started about five years ago for us, we have a child with autism," Phillips said. "So the idea of an inclusive playspace was really something on our hearts and minds, and I’ve also worked with another organization, which is TEAAM Autism, and they host a summer camp for children and adults with autism. So I got to see firsthand the results of children getting to play with one another in a supported atmosphere.”
The Social Club is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and Sundays.