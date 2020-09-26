PINE BELT: Register to vote!

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents, you can register to vote in Marion County.
The Marion County Library, located on 900 Broad Street in Columbia, is allowing Mississippians to register to vote.
Once you pull in the parking lot, volunteers will hand you a clipboard. When you finish, they will verify your picture ID and mail your completed form off for you.
You can even take a blank voter registration form and stamped, pre-addressed envelope with you for mailing to save time.
For more information call Sabir at 601-543-9600 or go here.
