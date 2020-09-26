‘A Grand Affair’ community event held in downtown Heidelberg

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Better Together Heidelberg held an event called “A Grand Affair” downtown on Saturday. Community members founded the organization in June with the goal to bridge gaps and unite the local Heidelberg community.
Saturday’s daylong event in downtown Heidelberg started with a voter and census registration booth.
“The numbers were small, but to us, every vote counts. So whether we had one or two register, it was a success,” said Better Together member Tamia Taylor.
Then local businesses set up pop-up shops in the afternoon.
“We started in June, we had our first pop-up and we had nine vendors. And today, we have 21 vendors," Better Together member Linda Jones said. "So to us it has really grown and it’s bringing something different to the town of Heidelberg.”
Member David Taylor adds that the pop-ups are great for local businesses as well as community relationships.
“The good thing about the vendors coming is some of the businesses we didn’t know about," he said. "And now we’re learning about a lot of the people that are Heidelberg citizens or nearing communities or towns that have wonderful items for sale, and we’re ready to spend our money and support those.”
Better Together members say events like Saturday’s Grand Affair are exciting for the town as the organization works to revitalize downtown and connect community groups.
“To me, this is everything because I’m born and bred and in Heidelberg. I’ve just been looking forward to activities and events coming back into our hometown,” David Taylor said.
The community also celebrated the grand opening of multiple new downtown businesses and plans to have similar events in the future.
