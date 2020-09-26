Gametime - Week 4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football season continues to cruise along as week four is officially wrapped up. Here’s a look at some of Friday’s scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Purvis (19) Seminary (13)
- Hattiesburg (20) Wayne County (10)
- Oak Grove (59) George County (24)
- PCS (56) Columbia Academy (22)
- Columbia (38) East Marion (0)
- West Marion (59) Vancleave (26)
- Jefferson Davis (46) Mendenhall (12)
- Laurel (34) South Jones (21)
- FCAHS (31) Northeast Jones (8)
- Taylorsville (47) Jackson Prep (37)
- Stringer (14) Mount Olive (12)
- Richton (32) Salem (14)
- Newton (40) Sumrall (0)
- North Delta Academy (49) Sylva-Bay Academy (38)
- Wayne Academy (41) Bowling Green (12)
- Pearl (42) Petal (39)
- Lumberton (38) Sebastopol (15)
- Florence (21) Collins (8)
- Magee (54) Crystal Springs (14)
- Poplarville (27) St. Stanislaus (7)
- Moss Point (56) Stone (50)
- Loyd Star (36) Mize (28)
- Picayune (14) East Central (7)
- Pascagoula (37) Pearl River Central (8)
- Scott Central (26) Raleigh (20)
- Tylertown (32) St. Martin (21)
