Gametime - Week 4

By Taylor Curet | September 26, 2020 at 1:03 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 1:03 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football season continues to cruise along as week four is officially wrapped up. Here’s a look at some of Friday’s scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Purvis (19) Seminary (13)
  • Hattiesburg (20) Wayne County (10)
  • Oak Grove (59) George County (24)
  • PCS (56) Columbia Academy (22)
  • Columbia (38) East Marion (0)
  • West Marion (59) Vancleave (26)
  • Jefferson Davis (46) Mendenhall (12)
  • Laurel (34) South Jones (21)
  • FCAHS (31) Northeast Jones (8)
  • Taylorsville (47) Jackson Prep (37)
  • Stringer (14) Mount Olive (12)
  • Richton (32) Salem (14)
  • Newton (40) Sumrall (0)
  • North Delta Academy (49) Sylva-Bay Academy (38)
  • Wayne Academy (41) Bowling Green (12)
  • Pearl (42) Petal (39)
  • Lumberton (38) Sebastopol (15)
  • Florence (21) Collins (8)
  • Magee (54) Crystal Springs (14)
  • Poplarville (27) St. Stanislaus (7)
  • Moss Point (56) Stone (50)
  • Loyd Star (36) Mize (28)
  • Picayune (14) East Central (7)
  • Pascagoula (37) Pearl River Central (8)
  • Scott Central (26) Raleigh (20)
  • Tylertown (32) St. Martin (21)

