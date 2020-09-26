Fog overnight; dry and warm Sunday afternoon

Overnight you can expect dense fog to develop across the Pine Belt. The dense fog will last through early Sunday morning before clearing out. Sunday afternoon look for a dry and warm day with highs in the mid 80s. On Monday we have a 30% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon with highs again in the mid 80s. By Monday evening expect the chances for showers and thunderstorms to increase to a 50% chance as a strong cold front swings through. On Tuesday look for a 30% chance for light rain in the morning followed by clearing skies and much cooler weather by the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday through Saturday with highs in the 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s through Friday morning and in the upper 40s to around 50 by Saturday morning.