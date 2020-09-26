Drive-thru voter registration held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County residents not registered to vote were encouraged to do so in a safe and socially-distant way Saturday.
Three organizations teamed up to host a drive-thru voter registration event in the parking lot of the Marion County-City of Columbia Library at the intersection of Broad Street and Eagle Day Drive.
The groups Mississippi Move, One Voice and Black Voters Matter hosted that event.
A similar voter registration drive was held in Laurel Saturday and others are planned for Hattiesburg and Brookhaven next Saturday.
