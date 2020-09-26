Drive-thru voter registration held in Columbia

Drive-thru voter registration held in Columbia
Mississippi Move, One Voice and Black Voters Matter hosted that event. (Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | September 26, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 2:22 PM

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County residents not registered to vote were encouraged to do so in a safe and socially-distant way Saturday.

Three organizations teamed up to host a drive-thru voter registration event in the parking lot of the Marion County-City of Columbia Library at the intersection of Broad Street and Eagle Day Drive.

The groups Mississippi Move, One Voice and Black Voters Matter hosted that event.

A similar voter registration drive was held in Laurel Saturday and others are planned for Hattiesburg and Brookhaven next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.