Drive-by birthday caravan held for retired Hattiesburg teacher

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Family and friends of a retired Hattiesburg school teacher celebrated her birthday Saturday by participating in a drive-by caravan at her home.
Mary Coleman, who taught in Hub City schools for 33 years, turned 78 this week.
She received lots of gifts, waves and well wishes from the caravan participants has they drove past her house on Cherry Street.
Coleman last taught 10th grade English at Hattiesburg High School.
She retired in 1997.
