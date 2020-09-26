Columbia Cruise-In taking Oct. off for Cruisin’ the Coast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A monthly car festival in Columbia that was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic is up and running again.
The “Cruise-In,” which has attracted hundreds of classic cars and hot rods to downtown Columbia on the first Saturday of each month for four years, was called off back in April.
But, it cranked up again in August, with several measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
Organizers are planning the next “Cruise-In” for November.
But, they’re taking the month of October off because of Cruisin’ the Coast on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
That weeklong event begins on Sunday, Oct. 4.
“Every year, we skip October, because a lot of our participants go to Cruisin' the Coast and a lot of our core group that puts this on, they go to Cruisin' the Coast for the week also. So we take that off, but we will resume back in November and continue on,” said Mark Carithers, founder of the “Cruise-In.”
Carithers said new coronavirus guidelines were set up for the events when they resumed in August.
“Instead of being one parking spot apart, we’ll do like two, so that way, we have adequate space so people can get around and look,” he said.
“And a lot of the people sit on the sidewalks and we have (a) huge parking spot in the middle the buildings, and people can sit their chairs up there where they’re spaced far enough apart and still visit and have a good time.”
The first “Cruise-In” was held in 2016.
