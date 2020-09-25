U.S. House of Representatives extend National Flood Insurance Program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States House of Representatives voted to extend the National Flood Insurance Program, Congressman Steven Palazzo tells WDAM.
The one-year extension comes as the program is set to expire on Sep. 30, 2020.
According to FEMA, the NFIP provides insurance that helps reduce the socioeconomic impact of floods, hopefully lessening recovery time for impacted places.
Congressman Palazzo details the extension and the intention behind it.
“We were able to extend the NFIP which is the National Flood Insurance Program,” said Palazzo. “Which, as you know, in hurricane season- and what we’ve seen happen to Florida and Texas and now lower Alabama and the Panhandle... we were able to extend it for one year. So, that’s one less thing people have to worry about.”
However, Palazzo wants an even longer extension to the program.
“I’m going to continue pushing my bill, which is a 10-year extension, so we’re not having to worry about this you know every hurricane season,” said Palazzo.
FEMA states typical homeowner’s insurance does not cover flood damage, saying flood insurance is a separate policy. It says flood insurance is available to anyone living in one of the 23,000 communities participating in the NFIP.
The NFIP was established by Congress with the passage of the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968. It has been reauthorized and reformed multiple times since its original passing.
To read more on the National Flood Insurance Program, click here.
