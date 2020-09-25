Two USM construction projects nearing completion

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two major construction projects at the center of the University of Southern Mississippi campus will be wrapping up in the next few weeks, and both will increase opportunities for students to enjoy live music and dramatic presentations.
Work is almost finished on “Southern Station,” a Southern Miss Alumni Assocation project that is part stage and part event space. Construction began late last year and is expected to be complete in just a couple of weeks.
Students we spoke with are excited about the types of activities that will take place here.
“The building here is actually nice. I like the scenery and the format of it, how it’s set up as a stage. I think the school is going to be very impressed with it,” said freshman Mar’Ques McCray of Heidelberg.
The building’s stage is 34-by-24 feet and it will have more than 1,200 square feet of event space.
This union plaza, well-known to students for decades, is getting a major makeover. It has a new stage, new seating areas and increased lighting.
USM administrators say these improvements and the addition of Southern Station will enhance the educational experience for students.
“We really have a strong opportunity to develop a true programming corridor right here in what many people consider the heart of campus, and we’re very excited about it,” said Denny Bubrig, assistant vice president of Student Affairs.
The plaza work, approved by the college board, was budgeted for $2.4 million two-point-four million. The cost of Southern Station is about $1 million.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.