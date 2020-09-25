Suspects wanted in Forrest Co. burglary investigation

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Pearl River County and an unidentified woman are wanted in an ongoing burglary investigation in Forrest County.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office officials said 26-year-old Trevor Michael Smith, of Poplarville, is facing a charge of burglary of a nonresidential building.
The sheriff’s office said surveillance photos show a woman was with Smith during the burglary, and investigators are now working to identify her as well.
Deputies said Smith was driving a gold Chevrolet 1500 extended cab pickup truck with damage on the right side during the burglary. It is believed Smith could be in Pearl River County or on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of either suspect in this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
