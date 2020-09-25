Long Beach man arrested at DMV with 144 grams of meth, says MHP

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach man is behind bars after authorities say they found drugs on him during a search outside the driver’s license station in Biloxi this week.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Raymond Croke was arrested in the parking lot of the Troop K substation in Biloxi after a search netted drugs, a gun, and paraphernalia.
While at the DMV, employees discovered Croke had multiple warrants out for his arrest, said Cal Robertson with MHP. The employees notified state troopers, who showed up to arrest Croke.
Croke then became disorderly in the waiting area, said Robertson. A search of the suspect outside the Mississippi Highway Patrol substation led to the discovery of 144 grams of crystal meth, a firearm, and additional paraphernalia, said authorities.
Croke was arrested and taken to Harrison County jail, said Robertson, adding that the suspect had warrants in multiple states.
According to the jail docket, Croke is being held on a charge out of Wyoming for the “unlawful dissemination of an intimate image” and has waived extradition.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is assisting with this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.