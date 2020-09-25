Jones County Sheriff’s Department awarded two traffic safety grants

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is getting to work quickly to ensure traffic safety in the community after being awarded two grants.
“The state of Mississippi awarded us two grants for the STEP program, which is Safety Traffic Enforcement Program,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Basically what it does, it covers deputies working overtime details for Jones County Sheriff Department.”
The award in total is $112,526.
Here’s how deputies overtime hours will be focused over the next couple of months.
“What we focus on is impaired drivers, drivers under the influence of alcohol or any other substance deemed to make them impaired,” Berlin said. “We also focus on seat belts, child restraint violations in any other enforcement protection to keep people safe.”
Also included in the overtime hours for deputies will be safety checkpoints.
“What we do is we check the license, insurance, make sure you’re sober enough to drive and we check seat belts and so forth and so on," Berlin said. “It’s just a checkpoint where officers get out and officers, you know, mingle with each other but also they’re checking for the safety of the citizens of the community.”
Berlin says to just remember the rules and laws of the road, don’t drink and drive and remember to buckle your seat belt and strap in your children when driving.
The traffic safety enforcement campaign for the fiscal year 2021 begins Oct. 1.
