Gas main damaged on West 7th Street during car accident Friday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A gas main was damaged during a car accident in Hattiesburg Friday morning.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 7th Street.
A vehicle struck the gas main, along with three other vehicles, and the driver of the vehicle was transported from the scene by ambulance.
The driver in the accident was pronounced dead at a local hospital as it was determined the accident was caused by a medical emergency.
No other injuries were reported.
Hattiesburg Police Department is currently blocking traffic on West 7th Street, from Meadowlane Drive to Grace Avenue. HPD advises drivers to find an alternative route until the roadway is cleared.
Out of caution, access to Grace Christian School will be closed until the main is fixed, according to the City of Hattiesburg.
Parents can drop students off at Meadowlane Drive where school resource officers will guide them in.
Spire National Gas is on the scene working to restore the main.
