Former judge appointed to help Forrest County Court

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former county court judge was appointed to assist Forrest County Court in handling the backlog of cases that have resulted from delays caused by COVID-19.
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed retired County Court and Youth Court Judge Michael McPhail, of Hattiesburg, after Forrest County Court Judge Carol Jones Russell requested a special judge be appointment on a temporary basis.
McPhail served as Forrest County Court and Youth Court Judge for 34 and a half years and retired in June 2018, but he continued to serve through the end of his term in Dec. 2018.
Since retiring, McPhail has served as a senior status judge, accepting special judicial appointments by the Supreme Court to hear cases where judges have recused themselves.
Twelve other special judges were appointed in July and early August help other courts around the state.
According to Randolph, COVID-19 has made many challenges for the administration of justice, causing many court case continuances since it was declared a national emergency on March 13.
McPhail will assist the Court through Dec. 30.
The Mississippi Legislature assigned $2.5 million of CARES Act money to help, and the special judges will be paid with CARES Act funds that will be available on Dec. 30, 2020.
