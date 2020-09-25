Drive-thru voter registration in Columbia on Saturday

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A voter group in Mississippi will be hosting a drive-thru voter registration event in Columbia on Saturday.
Mississippi M.O.V.E. (Motivating & Organizing Voters for Empowerment) is hosting the event that will allow people to register to vote from their vehicles.
The event will take place on 900 Broad St. at the Marion County Library from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees can drive into the library parking lot as volunteers hand out clipboards to them while they are in their vehicles.
Once a person is finished, a photo ID verification will happen and volunteers will mail the registration form.
If a person does not have time to stay and complete registration, volunteers will give them a blank registration form and a stamped, pre-addressed envelope for the person to mail themselves.
One Voice Mississippi, a non-profit organization based out of Jackson, Ms., and the Black Voters Matter Fund will be assisting with Mississippi M.O.V.E. at the event.
For more information on the event, you can visit here.
