Cloudy skies for most of the day

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Clouds are going to hang around for a good chunk of the day but we will see some clearing later this evening. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Temperatures will fall into the low 70s for those Friday night football games. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
This weekend is going to be nice! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. A few clouds will roll in on Sunday in advance of our next system.
We’ll start off next week with scattered storms on Monday and early Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area. That front will drop our temperatures from the mid-80s on Monday to the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cooler air looks to linger through the rest of next week with highs in the upper 70s and low in the upper 50s!
