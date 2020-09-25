Boil water notice for Jones Co. customers

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for Pleasant Ridge Water Association customers in Jones County.
According to the water association, the boil water notice is the result of a break in the water’s mainline.
The following locations will be affected by the boil water notice:
- Soso Big Creek Road, between John Hill Road to Sumrall Bridge Road
- Jessies Lane, starting from Soso Big Creek Rd to Taw Jefcoat Road, as well as Ishee Drive
About 60 customers will be affected by the boil water notice.
Customers will be notified when water is safe to drink.
If you have any questions, you can contact the Pleasant Ridge Water Association at (601) 763-8515.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.